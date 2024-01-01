Arsenal boss Arteta explains Saka absence for Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explained the absence of Bukayo Saka for defeat at Bournemouth yesterday.

Saka is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered while on duty with England.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger was said to have a minor strain, but was still not risked by Arteta.

“We tried the last few days but he didn't have the right feeling,” said Arteta. “There was no point pushing him and we have very good options as well.”

The Gunners lost 2-0, with William Saliba sent off for the visitors in the first-half.