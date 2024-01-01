Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal
Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star

Begovic rejoins Everton as he looks to be a "leader" at the club

Begovic rejoins Everton as he looks to be a "leader" at the club
Begovic rejoins Everton as he looks to be a "leader" at the club
Begovic rejoins Everton as he looks to be a "leader" at the clubAction Plus
Veteran Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has rejoined Everton this summer.

The 37-year-old Bosnia & Herzegovina international will be one of their backups this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Toffee will be working with Jordan Pickford and the other goalkeepers at Finch Farm.

He previously played for the club between 2021-2023, while he spent five years at Stoke City.

Begovic told evertonfc.com: “I’m delighted to be back. It was an easy decision when the call came. I had two really good years here before and built special relationships with the staff and players.

Everton has a way of leaving an imprint on you. The relationship I have with people here, how special the Club is, the amazing fanbase, and with it being such a significant last season at Goodison means it’s a great time to be at the Club.

“I’m looking forward to working with the keepers here again. Jordan a friend of mine for three years now and is someone I really respect. With Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin and our Goalkeeper Coach, Billy Mercer, it’s a great group. The way we push each other on a daily basis brings the best out of us on matchdays.

“I want to help be a leader, set standards, be a pro every single day and pass on my experience. I can’t wait to be a part of it again and help the Club any way I can.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBegovic AsmirPickford JordanCrellin BillyVirginia JoaoEvertonStoke CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit
Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer