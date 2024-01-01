Beerschot coach Kuyt talks up Liverpool return

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt says he'd happily return to work at Anfield.

Kuyt, a former Feyenord star, admits he's close to new Liverpool boss Arne Slot. He's just guided Beerschot to Belgium's top flight this past season.

He told Ladbrokes 1-2-Free, "Arne Slot is a family man, but he's also a guy who is so into football - he's 24/7 football. If you watch his press conferences, you'll see he speaks very well and clearly expresses himself.

"He can be funny sometimes, but he's also very straightforward. He knows everything about football; not only Dutch football, but you could ask him anything about football and I think he could give you an answer. Premier League fans are going to like him."

He added: "Of course, if I can help Liverpool in any way, then I will. I've always been in contact with people at the club.

"I did some work for the foundation of the club, and I've done some commercial work for them, too. I've always been close with them. On or off the pitch, I've always tried to help the club because when you sign for Liverpool, you become part of a family."