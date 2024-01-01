Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest

Bednarek happy signing new Southampton contract

Bednarek happy signing new Southampton contract
Bednarek happy signing new Southampton contractAction Plus
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is happy signing a new contract.

The 28 year-old has penned a new three-year deal to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “I’m really happy. I think it's the right choice for me, for my family.

"We all are happy here. I think we found our happy place in life, and we just want to keep going, keep growing as a family, as a football player, as a football club, so I think this is the right place for me right now.

“I think I'm in the right place, with the right manager, with the right fans. I think we created something special and I think this was the only one decision I could make to extend the contract and stay here.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBednarek JanSouthamptonFootball Transfers