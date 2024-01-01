Bednarek happy signing new Southampton contract

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is happy signing a new contract.

The 28 year-old has penned a new three-year deal to 2027.

He said: “I’m really happy. I think it's the right choice for me, for my family.

"We all are happy here. I think we found our happy place in life, and we just want to keep going, keep growing as a family, as a football player, as a football club, so I think this is the right place for me right now.

“I think I'm in the right place, with the right manager, with the right fans. I think we created something special and I think this was the only one decision I could make to extend the contract and stay here.”