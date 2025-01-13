Arsenal captain Odegaard: Small details cost us in Man Utd Cup defeat

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was clearly dejected after seeing his team eliminated in the FA Cup.

The Gunners went out in the third round at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Arsenal could not score in extra time despite United having ten men.

After losing the penalty shootout, Odegaard stated: “It’s a really tough one.

“Really frustrating. I think we completely dominated the game from the first half until the end. We could have been a bit sharper in front of goal, in the last pass, the last shot. To lose that game at home when we dominated everything, it’s a tough one.”

He added: “It’s hard to say at the moment exactly why, but I think it’s small details; the last pass, the finish, the decision-making. Again, I think we did more than enough to win this game – I don’t know if they had a better chance than the goal and we created enough to score. Me with the penalty as well, that should have been a goal.

“It’s not good enough from me, I have to score that one. I think it was a crucial moment as well, so it was a tough one to take. That’s it.”