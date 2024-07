Bayern Munich make new offer for Fulham midfielder Palhinha

Bayern Munich make new offer for Fulham midfielder Palhinha

Bayern Munich have made a new offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Bayern have reached personal terms with Palhinha, who is prioritising a move to the German giants this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says Bayern have offered €45m for the midfielder.

However, the Cottagers are said to rate Palhinha closer to €70m.

Fulham are reluctant to part with the player but will sell for the right price.