BANNED! Fulham midfielder Palhinha: They won't let me speak

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha admits he's been banned from speaking about his transfer plans.

Currently with Portugal at the Euros, Palhinha has been in talks with Bayern Munich.

Bayern have failed with a first offer of €45m for the midfielder, but are expected to try again for the midfielder.

Palhinha says he'd like to talk about his future, but admits he has been prevented from doing so.

“They won't let me speak,” he said at his UEFA presser. “I would like to say something.”

