Arsenal join Bayern Munich interest for PSG winger Barcola

Arsenal are making a move for PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

L'Equipe says the Gunners are lining up a bid for the France international midfielder.

And Barcola could be open to a switch away after losing his first-choice status at PSG last season.

The January arrival of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and emergence of Desire Doue saw Barcola's minutes diminish in the final months of the campaign.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Barcola as they, like Arsenal, are seeking a new winger signing this summer.