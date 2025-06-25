Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window

Arsenal join Bayern Munich interest for PSG winger Barcola

Paul Vegas
Arsenal join Bayern Munich interest for PSG winger Barcola
Arsenal join Bayern Munich interest for PSG winger BarcolaAction Plus
Arsenal are making a move for PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

L'Equipe says the Gunners are lining up a bid for the France international midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Barcola could be open to a switch away after losing his first-choice status at PSG last season.

The January arrival of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and emergence of Desire Doue saw Barcola's minutes diminish in the final months of the campaign.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Barcola as they, like Arsenal, are seeking a new winger signing this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarcola BradleyArsenalPSGBayern MunichBundesligaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans; Man City join Ter Stegen battle; Prem push for Fernandes
Bayern Munich interested in Arsenal attacker Martinelli
Spurs rival Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen for Rennes striker Kalimuendo