Bayern Munich forward Tel set to join Tottenham on loan despite Man Utd links

Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel is set to join Tottenham on loan until the end of the season as he makes his way to London.

Tel has now landed in England at Farnborough Airport ahead of a proposed move to Spurs with his agent having posted an image on his Instagram of the teenager aboard a private plane heading for London this evening.

This is also reported by Sky Sports News who state that the structure of the deal is still being negotiated between the clubs and that Bayern are understood to prefer a permanent deal or a loan that includes an obligation to buy.

The 19-year-old looks to have changed his mind after he turned down the chance to sign for Tottenham earlier this week after the clubs had agreed a £50M deal. This is an exciting move for Tottenham who are looking to expand their squad which has been hit with numerous injuries so far this season.

Tel should bring pace, power and versatility to a Spurs side who are desperate for more attacking threat after a poor start to the season. The teenager is likely to sign a deal soon as he makes his way from the airport which will be a huge boost to manager Ange Postecoglou.