Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

Manchester United are struggling to reach terms with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel.

The French striker has offered United encouragement, but talks were at deadlock between the two clubs on Sunday.

The Daily Mail says United and Bayern are struggling to reach an agreement over a loan fee and payment method for Tel.

Bayern accepted a £50m offer from Tottenham on Thursday for Tel, but the youngster rejected the move.

Tel is keen on the United option, where he has been assured of regular playing time. However, an agreement is no closer after Sunday's round of negotiations.