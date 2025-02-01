Tottenham boss Postecoglou insists no panic after Tel, Tomori rejections

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists there's no panic after suffering a double transfer rejection over the last 24 hours.

Spurs have had offers for Mathys Tel and Fikayo Tomori accepted by Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively - only for both players to reject a move to London.

But Postecoglou insists: "It depends on what the players are looking for. You can look at the situation in two ways: it is true that our performance in the league has not been exceptional, but there are great opportunities to achieve success in the next three or four months.

"Tottenham remain a great club, capable of competing at a high level.

"The question is whether the player can see the potential that we see at the moment, or at least what I see. If convincing him becomes too difficult, he is probably not the right profile for us,"

