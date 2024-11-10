Bayern Munich chief Freund: We must keep Musiala here

Bayern Munich chief Christoph Freund says it's crucial they extend Jamal Musiala's contract.

With a deal to 2026, Musiala is being linked with Manchester City and Barcelona this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Freund says Bayern are determined not to lose the Germany attacker.

After victory over St Pauli, Freund said: "He should stay at FC Bayern Munich for a long time. He should be and remain a key figure, a key player.

"That would be the best thing."

Bayern teammate Thomas Muller also said: "It is the clear plan of everyone who supports FC Bayern, but I have not had good experiences applying any kind of pressure."