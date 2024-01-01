Bayern Munich chief Eberl can't guarantee Man City target Kimmich staying

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits Joshua Kimmich could be on the move.

The Germany wing-back, with less than a year to run on his deal, is a target for former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The sports director said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag: "He still has a year left on his contract.

"We have agreed that we will talk to each other after his vacation. Joshua is a very good player, but it is generally true that professional football is a competitive sport - we cannot say to any player per se: Hey, you are the one who is staying."

Eberl also stressed: "We will probably have more departures."