Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian
René Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd and Ten Hag? Nothing adds up...

Bayern Munich chief Eberl can't guarantee Man City target Kimmich staying

Bayern Munich chief Eberl can't guarantee Man City target Kimmich staying
Bayern Munich chief Eberl can't guarantee Man City target Kimmich staying
Bayern Munich chief Eberl can't guarantee Man City target Kimmich stayingAction Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits Joshua Kimmich could be on the move.

The Germany wing-back, with less than a year to run on his deal, is a target for former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The sports director said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag: "He still has a year left on his contract.

"We have agreed that we will talk to each other after his vacation. Joshua is a very good player, but it is generally true that professional football is a competitive sport - we cannot say to any player per se: Hey, you are the one who is staying."

Eberl also stressed: "We will probably have more departures."  

Mentions
Premier LeagueKimmich JoshuaBayern MunichManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich prioritising Man City move
Liverpool, Man City battle LaLiga pair for Kimmich