Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich prioritising Man City move

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is prioritising a move to Manchester City.

With a year to run on his Bayern deal, Kimmich is prepared to leave for a new challenge after the Euros.

Courted by clubs across Europe, Kimmich favours moving to City and a reunion with his former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola.

Bayern have accepted the situation and will seek to sell for around £40m, says The Sun.

Kimmich's versatility will be welcomed by City, with the 29 year-old capable of playing at wing-back and in midfield.

He is after around £200,000-a-week and sees the Premier League and City as his ideal destination.

