Man City, Real Madrid target Musiala closer to Bayern Munich decision

Jamal Musiala is leaning towards staying with Bayern Munich.

Amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, Sky Deutschland says Musiala is now close to agreeing a new deal to 2030.

Speaking to RND, Musiala said: "It is important for me to perform at a high level.

"Then I can later start to consider my future. During the winter break we'll be clearer."

Musiala has played eight games this Bundesliga season with five goals and two assists.