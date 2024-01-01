Bayern Munich attacker Musiala: I still feel partly English

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala admits he still feels partly English.

Having represented England youth teams, he suddenly switched from the academy at Chelsea to Bayern Munich.

At the same time, both Gareth Southgate and England as well as the German Football Association battled for Musiala's commitment.

In the end, Musiala chose Germany, but says he still feels half English.

He told the Guardian: "I don't think my decision would have changed. I was living in Munich when the decision was made, I was born here, my mother is from Germany. There was just a feeling, a gut feeling. It had nothing to do with England. England is still a home for me.

"When I lived in England I played for the national teams and all my friends were there, so for a while everything was English, but I started to see the German side again when I moved back here.

"How English do I feel? German? You could say 50-50. I still have the English part of me. It will always be like this."