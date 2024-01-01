Tribal Football
Bayern Munich ace Kane: Best Spurs have played in long time Action Plus
Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane admits he enjoyed seeing former club Tottenham rip apart Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane's old team won 3-0 at Old Trafford and ahead of tonight's Champions League clash at Aston Villa, the striker commented on the win.

He said: "Yeah I did watch the game yesterday.

"I thought it was a really great game from Spurs, probably one of the best I've seen in a while, I really enjoyed that one.

"Even before the sending off, I thought Spurs were really dominant, it was great to watch them get a really good victory."

