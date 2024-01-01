Bayern Munich ace Kane: Best Spurs have played in long time

Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane admits he enjoyed seeing former club Tottenham rip apart Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane's old team won 3-0 at Old Trafford and ahead of tonight's Champions League clash at Aston Villa, the striker commented on the win.

He said: "Yeah I did watch the game yesterday.

"I thought it was a really great game from Spurs, probably one of the best I've seen in a while, I really enjoyed that one.

"Even before the sending off, I thought Spurs were really dominant, it was great to watch them get a really good victory."