Kane value to Bayern Munich questioned in German press

Despite his outstanding performances in the Bundesliga, a German publication has criticized Bayern Munich's forward Harry Kane.

The newspaper is highlighting a significant issue with the English skipper within Bayern’s setup.

Kane made a headline-grabbing move from Tottenham to the German powerhouse for a whopping £100 million last year and has since been a goal-scoring machine.

A Bild column from journalist Walter Straten stated: “Lots of effort, too little success. Harry Kane is hanging around alone up front..

“What good are three goals against Kiel if he doesn't even get a shot on goal in a big game like yesterday?

“Fairness dictates we shouldn't unleash the Kane-can't-win-a-title curse now. Especially since he had to leave injured.”