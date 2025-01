Bayer Leverkusen are watching Manchester City whizkid Divine Mukasa.

Just 17, Mukasa is being viewed by Bayer as a potential replacement for Germany star Florian Wirtz.

This season, the teenage winger scored eleven goals in 21 games and provided 17 assists at underage level.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Bayer and Ajax are scouting Mukasa this season.

The youngster is also an U18 England international.