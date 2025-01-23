Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Marmoush on signing for Man City from Frankfurt: It is just the beginning for me

Ansser Sadiq
Marmoush on signing for Man City from Frankfurt: It is just the beginning for me
Marmoush on signing for Man City from Frankfurt: It is just the beginning for meAction plus
Manchester City signing Omar Marmoush is ready to give his all for the club.

The Egyptian has signed on the dotted line and moved to the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marmoush, who was impressive at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, wants to hit the ground running.

“I’m so happy to be here,” he told club media. 

Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past 10 years, so it was not a question. 

“It is an honour the club showed an interest in me and now I’m here. 

“The last two seasons have been great, but it is just the beginning for me. 

“It’s a pleasure and an honour for me and my family to be representing Manchester City. It makes them happy; it makes me happy that my dreams are becoming a reality.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to meet my teammates, get on the pitch and start my journey with the club.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarManchester CityEintracht FrankfurtFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Marmoush thrilled to make Man City move
Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche confirms Marmoush "leaving us for Man City"
Marmoush left out of Eintracht Frankfurt win as Man City offer accepted