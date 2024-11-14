Bayer Leverkusen's Rolfes could take Edu's role at Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes is yet another candidate for the Arsenal sporting director job.

The Gunners are working hard to replace the impact on the club of Edu Gaspar, who left the role recently.

While Edu is going to work for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ stable of clubs, Arsenal have to find a replacement.

Per The Mail, Rolfes is the latest name to be linked with the post, along with several high profile sporting directors.

Arsenal executives are in Los Angeles this week to hold talks about this position and other club matters.

Rolfes, who has helped Bayer Leverkusen assemble a title winning team, may well be tempted by a move to a Premier League club.