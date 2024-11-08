Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal set to be patient after Edu departure as they look for replacement
Arsenal set to be patient after Edu departure as they look for replacement
Premier League giants Arsenal will not rush the process of finding a replacement for Edu Gaspar.

The former midfielder turned sporting director has resigned from his post at the club.

The Brazilian is set to go work for Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, and his growing network of clubs.

Per The Standard, Arsenal will be deliberating how they can best replace Edu off the pitch.

Jason Ayto, Arsenal’s assistant sporting director will be working as an interim for the moment.

Managing director, Richard Garlick, and executive vice-chair, Tim Lewis will be assisting him.

