Bayer Leverkusen make call on Villa loanee Buendia

Bayer Leverkusen have sent Emi Buendia back to parent club Aston Villa.

The Argentina midfielder joined Bayer on-loan in January to the end of the season with a permanent option worth €20m included.

Bayer have decided against keeping hold of Buendia and have sent him back to Villa Park.

“Thank you for your hard work and all the best in the future,” Bayer Leverkusen posted on X today.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals in eleven league matches, three of which came from the start, during his time with Bayer Leverkusen.