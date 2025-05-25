Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Arsenal open formal talks with RB Leipzig for Sesko
Man Utd plan surprise Man City raid for Grealish

Bayer Leverkusen make call on Villa loanee Buendia

Carlos Volcano
Bayer Leverkusen make call on Villa loanee Buendia
Bayer Leverkusen make call on Villa loanee BuendiaAction Plus
Bayer Leverkusen have sent Emi Buendia back to parent club Aston Villa.

The Argentina midfielder joined Bayer on-loan in January to the end of the season with a permanent option worth €20m included.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bayer have decided against keeping hold of Buendia and have sent him back to Villa Park.

“Thank you for your hard work and all the best in the future,” Bayer Leverkusen posted on X today.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals in eleven league matches, three of which came from the start, during his time with Bayer Leverkusen.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBuendia EmilianoBayer LeverkusenAston VillaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich president Hainer admits Liverpool move likely for Wirtz
Bayern Munich turn to Palace dazzler Eze
Bayer Leverkusen target Man Utd attacker as Wirtz replacement