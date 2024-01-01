Bayer Leverkusen join interest in Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the interest in Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

A raft of German and Dutch clubs are chasing the youngster's signature, though are unhappy with Liverpool's €20m valuation.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Telegraaf says champions Bayer are the latest to make contact for Van den Berg.

fL Wolfsburg, VfB Stuttgart, TSG Hoffenheim, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Mainz, where he spent last season on-loan, have all asked after the defender.

For his part, Van den Berg is insisting if he is to leave Anfield, it will be in a permanent transfer.