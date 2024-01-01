Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Hradecky: Why I rejected Man Utd

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky admits turning down Manchester United.
The Finland international, 34, has revealed he had trials as a teen with United and was offered terms.
But Hradeckuy says he rejected the proposal at the time, insisting he has no regrets.
He recalled: “I didn't like the way British clubs worked with their academy teams. And I didn’t really like that atmosphere there.
“I don’t mean it in any bad way, but I just didn’t see myself playing at United. So I ended up rejecting the offer."