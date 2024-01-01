Liverpool eyeing THREE major Bundesliga stars

Tribal Football
Liverpool could be about to sign three players from the Bundesliga this summer.

The Anfield club are working to make changes to the squad of boss Arne Slot.

Per BILD, the Reds are assessing Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen.

Each move is complicated, as Kimmich is a favorite at Bayern and may not want to leave Germany.

Meanwhile, Frimpong could decide to stay at Leverkusen due to manager Xabi Alonso remaining.

Malen is one who would likely be the easiest to secure, but fans may find his arrival underwhelming.

