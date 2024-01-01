Baumgartner makes apology to Arsenal captain Odegaard

Arsenal fans may seem some sense of justice after an incident during the international break.

Austria and RB Leipzig star Christoph Baumgartner has issued a public apology to Martin Odegaard.

The Norway and Arsenal captain Odegaard was forced off injured on international duty due to a tackle from Baumgartner.

He may now miss more than a month of action, including this weekend’s North London Derby.

“Hi guys! I would like to sincerely apologize to Martin Odegaard,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“It was never my intention to injure this fantastic player. I wish him all the best and a speedy recovery! Come back stronger.”