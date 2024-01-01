Arsenal target Larsson: I knew all about Premier League interest

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Larsson has confirmed summer interest from England.

Linked with Arsenal last season, it emerged last week that Premier League enquiries were made in the final days of the summer market.

"It's fun. It's stuff that's come out now, but I've known about it for a long time. I appreciate it while enjoying myself as much as possible in Frankfurt. We'll see," he said.

"I had a good season last year at a young age and things like this happen. I'll just keep going."

Furthermore, Larsson was also asked if he wants to extend his contract with Frankfurt.

"Shall I give you this now... hahaha. We'll see. I enjoy myself no matter what. We'll probably come up with something," he added.

Larsson's current deal runs to 2028.