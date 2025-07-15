Bates delighted signing new Everton contract

Everton midfielder Callum Bates has signed a new contract.

Bates has penned a new deal to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19 year-old first turned pro at Everton in 2022.

"It's a good feeling to sign the new deal, and I'm just looking forward to the new season now," said Bates to evertonfc.com. "Last season was a good one. I had a few opportunities with the first team which was good from a development point of view. Obviously it's a better standard than the Under-21s, and you just have to get used to it quickly.

"At the start you're a bit nervous, but as soon as you start playing football, the nerves go.

"The Under-21s season was good as we've qualified for the Premier League International Cup. It's a good group, the new scholars are good lads and they're ready to work.

"The team's ambitions are just to get as far as possible in the cups and the league, and the personal ambitions is to try to play with the first team and if not, go and play with the first team somewhere else on loan."