Alcaraz on permanent Everton deal: I really wanted this

Charly Alcaraz is delighted to be a fulltime Everton player.

The Argentina midfielder saw his loan deal from Flamengo turned into a permanent transfer by Everton last month.

Back for preseason training, Alcaraz told evertonfc.com: "I'm very happy. My holidays were very nice, they were a bit long so I was really looking forward to getting back to training.

"When I found out that I was staying here at Everton it was great, I was really looking forward to seeing my teammates and the coaching staff again.

"I was really keen to sign and it was great when I found out. I learnt a lot in my previous spell at Southampton, but here at Everton I learn so much.

"The coaching staff and my teammates help me a lot, they also help me with my English so that makes me stronger and it makes me want to continue being here. I really wanted to stay here and continue my career here at this great club.

"We are preparing very well, we are really looking forward to the start of the league, we know it is going to be difficult but the objectives will always be the same. We are going to try to finish as high as possible, to qualify for a competition, those are objectives.

"Obviously, we're always going to go out to win, because we're a big club and we have to go for the win at any ground."