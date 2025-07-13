DONE DEAL: Holgate leaves Everton for Al-Gharafa
Mason Holgate has left Everton for Qatar.
The defender has signed permanently with Al-Gharafa.
He leaves the Toffees after 150 appearances and five goals.
Holgate has spent several seasons on loan throughout his Everton career: twice at West Bromwich Albion, including last season, but also with Southampton and Sheffield United.
After playing for the England Under-20 and Under-21 teams, Holgate chose to represent his grandparents' home country, Jamaica, in 2024.
He has made seven appearances for the Reggae Boyz so far.