DONE DEAL: Holgate leaves Everton for Al-Gharafa

Paul Vegas
Mason Holgate has left Everton for Qatar.

The defender has signed permanently with Al-Gharafa.

He leaves the Toffees after 150 appearances and five goals.

Holgate has spent several seasons on loan throughout his Everton career: twice at West Bromwich Albion, including last season, but also with Southampton and Sheffield United.

After playing for the England Under-20 and Under-21 teams, Holgate chose to represent his grandparents' home country, Jamaica, in 2024.

He has made seven appearances for the Reggae Boyz so far.

