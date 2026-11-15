Pochettino lines up Fulham star as key January target at Man United

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New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.
New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.Profimedia

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino will look to bring in several new players in the January transfer window.

The Argentinian coach takes charge at Old Trafford in the coming days after agreeing a deal to replace Michael Carrick in Manchester.

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The club will back him in the January transfer window and he has reportedly already lined up several targets to bring in.

As per Sky Sports, Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey is on his wish list after an impressive few seasons at Craven Cottage.

Bassey's current contract expires next summer, with the option to extend it for a further 12 months, but he could be open to a fresh challenge moving forward.

If Fulham does accept their fate in Bassey not agreeing a new contract, they could be open to a deal in the region of £40 million, which would kickstart Pochettino's regime.

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