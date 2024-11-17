Barrow boss Clemence: Aston Villa now very different

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence is impressed by the transformation of Aston Villa under the club's current owners.

Clemence was Steve Bruce's assistant at Villa when they were still in the Championship.

He recalled to BirminghamLive: "When the new owners came in, you hear of their plans.

"When they first came in there was big talk of Thierry Henry coming in and replacing Steve. You just knew the ambition they had with what they were talking about doing to the training ground, the players they wanted to sign. We didn't get to work with them long enough.

"Normally when new owners come in there's a broom which sweeps clean. That's what happened, but they've done a remarkable job to get the club competing where they are and with the manager they now have in place, he's doing a fantastic job. It certainly looks a different club now."