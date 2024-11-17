Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Benfica wing-back Carreras: Man Utd have buy-back option, but...
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses

Barrow boss Clemence: Aston Villa now very different

Paul Vegas
Barrow boss Clemence: Aston Villa now very different
Barrow boss Clemence: Aston Villa now very differentAction Plus
Barrow boss Stephen Clemence is impressed by the transformation of Aston Villa under the club's current owners.

Clemence was Steve Bruce's assistant at Villa when they were still in the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to BirminghamLive: "When the new owners came in, you hear of their plans.

"When they first came in there was big talk of Thierry Henry coming in and replacing Steve. You just knew the ambition they had with what they were talking about doing to the training ground, the players they wanted to sign. We didn't get to work with them long enough.

"Normally when new owners come in there's a broom which sweeps clean. That's what happened, but they've done a remarkable job to get the club competing where they are and with the manager they now have in place, he's doing a fantastic job. It certainly looks a different club now."

Mentions
Premier LeagueClemence StephenAston VillaBarrow
Related Articles
Villa keeper Martinez: Gracia so important for me to meet Emery demands
Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise Wrexham
Clemence: This player has shocked me over Villa success