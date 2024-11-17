Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision

Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise Wrexham

Paul Vegas
Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise Wrexham
Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise WrexhamAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer saw Stockport shock Wrexham in League One on Saturday.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry struck the winner for the Hatters as they won 1-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palmer took in the game, attempting to take in the game in disguise.

The England international wore a big coat, a hat and a scarf to try and cover himself up. 

But he was still spotted by eagle-eyed fans as watched Stockport's win, having pulled out of England's squad this week. 

Mentions
League OnePremier LeaguePalmer ColeBarry LouieStockport CountyChelseaWrexhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa striker Barry hits Stockport winner against Wrexham
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Villa keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall at Chelsea