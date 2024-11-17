Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise Wrexham

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer saw Stockport shock Wrexham in League One on Saturday.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry struck the winner for the Hatters as they won 1-0.

Palmer took in the game, attempting to take in the game in disguise.

The England international wore a big coat, a hat and a scarf to try and cover himself up.

But he was still spotted by eagle-eyed fans as watched Stockport's win, having pulled out of England's squad this week.