Villa keeper Martinez: Gracia so important for me to meet Emery demands

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez says keeper coach Javi Gracia has been crucial to his development.

For many, the Argentina international is the best keeper in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Martinez credits Gracia for much of his success: “I need my feet to follow my head. I have to be fit and balanced to be able to get to any ball. I don’t provoke, I just play. People who know me know who I am. I’m a teddy bear. People say I’m arrogant . I give everything for my club and my country.

"Some like it, others not so much. At clubs, I keep quiet, I don’t do stupid things, unless someone insults me or throws things at me. In Argentina it’s different, the fans want something different. A good save can be my revenge, that’s the beauty of football.”

On manager Unai Emery, he also said: “Unai Emery likes me to keep the ball so he can control the game. He doesn’t want me to give it to the centre-backs if I’m not in a hurry, because they will be. He wants me to come out of my area to stretch our defensive line and build up.

"I play in two positions: I often say that I am a centre-back as well as a goalkeeper. He demands a lot from me in that aspect and I have learned a lot from him . The thing I found most difficult to master was the way we played offside, with a very high line. I spent hours with the goalkeeping coach (Gracia) and the U-21s working on reading the long passes to understand when it was my turn to go forward.”