Duran sends honest message to Villa boss Emery ahead of Fulham clash

Duran sends honest message to Emery ahead of Fulham clash: “I am ready to start”
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has sent a simple message to manager Unai Emery ahead of their weekend game against Fulham.

The 20-year-old striker scored a stunning goal for Colombia in their 4-0 win over Chile over the international break as he continued his excellent form, which has caused many to question whether he should be starting ahead of Ollie Watkins this season. 

This goal which stunned the crowd is his seventh of the campaign, having netted six times for Villa in 10 matches in what are mainly substitute appearances.

Speaking after the match against Chile, the striker sent a message to Emery.

“I am ready to start wherever I am," said Duran. 

“Everything has its moment. I will always give my best for the national team and my club. You always hope to make an impact when you go on. I go on with that in mind, and thank God it happened here.” 

