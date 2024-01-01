Barkley says his "dream is to win silverware" at Villa under Emery

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley has already become a key player after returning this season, but he says he wants more than just to play regularly as he hunts for a trophy under manager Unai Emery.

The 30-year-old joined the side in June which has given Emery more options in a season filled with rotation as Villa compete in the Champions League and search for silverware.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barkley opened up about working under Emery, which he says is different to any manager he has worked under due to his ambition and tactical approach on and off the pitch.

"From pre-season until now, I’ve learnt a lot and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot going forward," Barkley admitted. "I’ve enjoyed it around the place, on the training pitch and on game day, I see the enthusiasm he has and it’s different to any manager that I’ve had before. I’m enjoying it, all the squad is and it’s just great to be a part of.

"His approach is a lot different I’ve worked for a lot of top managers and they have certain ways that are world-class and he really ticks all the boxes.

"I’m not sure how intense he is with the press but he’s really intense with the lads when it comes to analysis on the training pitch, standards and on game days. He is really intense."

The midfielder has been an impact substitute so far under Emery, which he says he does not mind one bit as he helps one of the Premier League’s top sides evolve this season. He admitted that silverware is on his mind, however, especially after the club’s great start to their European campaign.

"I feel like I’ve made a difference coming off the bench, the team has either been drawing or getting beat or we needed to see out games," Barkley said. "It all helps with your confidence. Coming in, I knew what the manager wants, I’m doing that, so there’s loads to look forward to from my point of view. I’m feeling good, but the more minutes I rack up, the better I know I’ll feel.

"You want to play games. They come quick, sometimes you might not have the right time to recover but the equipment and what the lads have now to what was available when I started professionally, there have been a lot of improvements to help them recover quicker. No excuses. A little break, then back to it. We want to win every game.

"The club finished in the top four last season. That’s what we are striving for again. The dream is to win silverware. Our focus, our main objective is to improve on last season. From the last international break to now we’ve done well, we’ve put in some really good performances and we are going to that after this one as well."