Barcola speaks on playing as a striker and the "very tough" Man City test this Sunday

Bradley Barcola has spoken on the test against Manchester City this Sunday as he tries to find his feet.

Following his £123Mmove from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, fans have been patient with the two-time Champions League winner as he attempts to find his place on Merseyside.

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After five appearances the Frenchman has zero goal contributions under Andoni Iraola, who revealed this week that he may rely on his wingers to replace the injured Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo in the striker role.

When asked how he is adapting to life in England and the Premier League, Barcola admitted it is different but he is working hard to get back to his very best.

"Yes, I feel comfortable. At the beginning, I had to adapt and now I feel that I'm adapting more and more. So, I'm very happy to start ahead and I hope to be even better on the pitch."

"I think it's very intense (the Premier League). It's very different from Ligue 1. But yes, you have to work hard to be ready for a lot of running and that's what I try to do in training to be prepared for every match."

Could Barcola play as a striker?

One big question on supporters' minds is whether Barcola could play a new role in attack, a role which he reveals has not been discussed with Iraola ahead of Sunday's game.

If Iraola has asked more of him other than playing on the flanks: "No, not more than that. He asks me to do what I can do, to play as usual, so I can play on the left and on the right. It's true that I prefer to play on the left, but it doesn't bother me to play on the right, so there's no problem with that and I try to be ready to play left or right."

On facing Manchester City: "I think it's going to be a very tough match, because Manchester City are a very good team. We'll be playing at home with all our fans, so I think we have that advantage and we know they'll be behind us. It's going to be tough, but we'll be ready."

Barcola is naturally a left winger but has also been deployed on the right under Iraola who is set to hand Louis Koumas a huge role against City, like with Barcola on the left and one of Rio Ngumoha or Victor Munoz on the right.