Iraola backs Barcola to replace injured Isak: He can cover three positions up front

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has backed Bradley Barcola after a slump of poor form at the start of the season.

Barcola was handed starts in the goalless draw with Fulham and the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, but is without a goal contribution in five appearances so far under Iraola.

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The closest the £123M star has come to scoring was against Atletico Madrid as he fired his shot just wide of the post.

He has shown glimpses of promise but has yet to convert his chances into goals, which Iraola admitted he wants to see more of in his latest press conference.

"I don't think he is in a bad moment. With wingers, if they don't score, they haven't played well (the opinion), but we have to see the game as whole.

"I want him to be there (scoring the chances). He has played as a left winger and also as a striker, so he can cover three positions up front," Iraola said on Barcola.

Barcola could join an attack consisting of Victor Munoz, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Lewis Koumas against Manchester City this weekend as both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are ruled out.

At PSG, he scored 14 Ligue 1 goals and supplied 10 assists in 2024–25. If he can start to replicate that form under Iraola then he could become one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has a huge chance to make a name for himself this weekend as he becomes Liverpool's main goalscoring threat.