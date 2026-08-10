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Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji tears ACL just days before he was set to go out on loan

Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji tears ACL just days before he was set to go out on loan
Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji tears ACL just days before he was set to go out on loanAction Images via Reuters

Roony Bardghji was set to leave Barcelona on loan this summer, but an ACL will leave him sidelined for several months.

Having been excluded from the team to play in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, the 20 year old was handed a clear message that this season he would find game time elsewhere in what was a huge decision from manager Hansi Flick. 

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The arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer joined Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in what is a Barcelona attack brimming with talent. 

Bardghji has no place in the side and despite the doors being open for him to leave, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Swedish international will now be absent from the pitch for what may be over half the season. 

“Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji has torn his ACL and will be out for the next 6-7 months. 

“Terrible news for the Swedish winger who was about to leave on loan to get more minutes. Get well soon!” 

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund has been linked with Bardghji but he will now be resigned to recovering from an injury he picked up in training. Reports claim he left the session in tears in what was a crushing blow for a player whose career was only just getting off the ground. 

Premier League sides Leeds and Everton has also tracked the striker but both clubs will now have to look elsewhere before the season kicks off in less than 2 weeks time. 

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Roony BardghjiAnthony GordonKarim AdeyemiLamine YamalRaphinhaBarcelonaPremier LeagueLaLiga

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