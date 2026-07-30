Karim Adeyemi 'not afraid' of battling Lamine Yamal for Barcelona spot

New Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi is ready for the challenge of forcing his way into Hansi Flick's starting XI this season.

Adeyemi has joined the LaLiga champions as part of a €30M overall transfer package from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and he links up with his old national team boss Flick in Catalonia.

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The 24-year-old ended the 2025/26 campaign with 10 goals scored in Dortmund, primarily operating out wide, so he will not be a direct replacement for the departed Robert Lewandowski.

Flick's current attacking options are well stocked with Raphinha, Roony Bardghji, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and new €80M summer arrival Anthony Gordon.

Lamine Yamal and Torres might not be match fit in time for Barcelona's first game of the 2026/27 LaLiga season against Elche on August 23rd, and Adeyemi is ready to grab his chance if given to him by Flick.

"I hope Flick sees things in me that I can contribute to the team. He knows me very well from the national team and we're very close.

"I'm not afraid of competing for a place with Lamine Yamal or anyone else; if I'm at my best, I'll play."