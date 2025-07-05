Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona target Diaz casts doubt over Liverpool future
Luis Diaz has cast doubt on his future at Liverpool.

The Reds have resisted an approach from Bayern Munich this week for the Colombia international.

However, Diaz remains a target for Barcelona, where sports director Deco has made his signing a priority.

Deco favours Diaz as he seeks to add a new winger this summer, believing his experience will be good for their younger players.

Asked about Barca's interest, Diaz is quoted by AS stating: "It's not known yet, we're talking with the board. We're comfortable with where I am, and we'll see."

