Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans

Liverpool to get clear run at Sevilla defender Bade

Paul Vegas
Liverpool to get clear run at Sevilla defender Bade
Liverpool to get clear run at Sevilla defender BadeAction Plus
Liverpool are set to get a clear run at Sevilla defender Loic Bade this month.

The Sun says Liverpool have been competing with Newcastle for the Frenchman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Newcastle have now pulled back from the pursuit, so leaving the Reds a clear run at signing Bade.

Liverpool see Bade as a potential successor for veteran captain Virgil van Dijk.

And the stopper could be available for an affordable £20m, despite his contract carrying a £50m buyout clause.

Hard-up Sevilla need to raise major funds from sales this month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBade LoicLiverpoolNewcastle UtdLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sevilla defender Bade tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle
Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
Former Liverpool keeper Karius linked with move to Schalke