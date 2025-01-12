Liverpool to get clear run at Sevilla defender Bade

Liverpool are set to get a clear run at Sevilla defender Loic Bade this month.

The Sun says Liverpool have been competing with Newcastle for the Frenchman.

However, Newcastle have now pulled back from the pursuit, so leaving the Reds a clear run at signing Bade.

Liverpool see Bade as a potential successor for veteran captain Virgil van Dijk.

And the stopper could be available for an affordable £20m, despite his contract carrying a £50m buyout clause.

Hard-up Sevilla need to raise major funds from sales this month.