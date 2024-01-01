Barcelona make Bajcetic offer to Liverpool

Barcelona have made a loan offer to Premier League giants Liverpool for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The Catalan side are seeking to sign a defensive midfielder on a limited budget.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Barca put forward the proposal to the Reds to loan Bajcetic.

The move would not contain any buy option or obligation, but would give the midfielder a chance to get back to full fitness in a different environment.

Whether the deal goes through is unclear, as Red Bull Salzburg are also interested.

The latter may be seen as a club where the player can develop with less pressure, compared to Barcelona.