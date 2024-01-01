Tribal Football
New Barcelona coach Flick meets with Thiago

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the club.

Thiago, after coming off contract at Liverpool last week, has announced his retirement over the past 24 hours.

A former La Masia graduate, Thiago worked with Flick at Bayern Munich.

Jijantes says the pair met on Monday to discuss Thiago returning to Barca.

Flick wants the former Spain midfielder to join his coaching staff. The German has been keen to add a recently retired player to his staff, with Thiago now a candidate for the role. 

