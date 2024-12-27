Barcelona welcome Tottenham approach for Betis loanee Roque

Barcelona have encouraged interest from Tottenham in Vitor Roque.

Currently on-loan with Real Betis, Roque has made it clear he is happy in Seville.

However, Relevo says Spurs are keen and have registered their interest with Barca,

Indeed, scouts from Tottenham were present to see Roque in action for Betis in their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Spurs would be open to buying Roque in January - a development favoured by Barca given their wage budgest issues with LaLiga.

Barca would seek near the €30m they paid Athletico Paranaense a year ago for the youngster.