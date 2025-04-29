Marcus Rashford ready to snub Aston Villa in favour of European move

Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to reject a permanent move to Aston Villa in favour of a dream transfer to Barcelona this summer.

The 27-year-old has managed to re-discover some form since joining Aston Villa on loan from Man United in January.

Rashford has gone on to score four goals and provide five assists in his 17 games across all competitions, helping them reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite that, he’s reportedly uninterested in making the move on a permanent basis and is ready to hold out for a move to Barcelona.

According to The Mirror, Rashford would be willing to take a significant pay-cut in order to make the move happen.

Man United have set an asking price of £40 million for the England international who seemingly has no future at his boyhood club.