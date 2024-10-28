Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust
Man Utd announce Antony injury extent

Man City, Barcelona scouting AC Milan midfielder Reijnders

Paul Vegas
Man City, Barcelona scouting AC Milan midfielder Reijnders
Man City, Barcelona scouting AC Milan midfielder ReijndersLaLiga
Manchester City are tracking AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The Holland international is impressing at Milan in his second season in Italy after last year's arrival from AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reijnders, says Il Corriere dello Sport, is emerging as a target for Manchester City and Barcelona.

Both clubs are scouting the midfielder this season.

Interestingly, Reijnders' father admitted last week that they chose Milan over Barca when leaving AZ over concerns he would be lost amongst the stars in the Blaugrana squad.

Reijnders has a deal with Milan to 2028. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueReijnders TijjaniAC MilanManchester CityBarcelonaAZ AlkmaarSerie ALaLigaFootball TransfersEredivisie
Related Articles
Villa ace Duran wanted by several elite sides as his excellent form continues
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
Barcelona eyeing Liverpool striker Nunez as they seek big-name addition