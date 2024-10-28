Man City, Barcelona scouting AC Milan midfielder Reijnders

Manchester City are tracking AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The Holland international is impressing at Milan in his second season in Italy after last year's arrival from AZ Alkmaar.

Reijnders, says Il Corriere dello Sport, is emerging as a target for Manchester City and Barcelona.

Both clubs are scouting the midfielder this season.

Interestingly, Reijnders' father admitted last week that they chose Milan over Barca when leaving AZ over concerns he would be lost amongst the stars in the Blaugrana squad.

Reijnders has a deal with Milan to 2028.