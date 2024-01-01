Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino

Barcelona are concerned about Arsenal's interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Atlético Madrid are also expected to make a push, but Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are most concerned about another club's interest.

In March, it was reported that Arsenal were keeping an eye on the player - and Barcelona consider the English giants to be the biggest challenger in their hunt for Merino.

Barcelona do not yet know how much they can spend this summer - and therefore will need to wait to start negotiations for Merino.

Merino's contract with Real Sociedad expires next summer. According to reports, the midfielder has already decided not to extend.