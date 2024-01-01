Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino

Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino
Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino
Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for MerinoLaLiga
Barcelona are concerned about Arsenal's interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Atlético Madrid are also expected to make a push, but Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are most concerned about another club's interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In March, it was reported that Arsenal were keeping an eye on the player - and Barcelona consider the English giants to be the biggest challenger in their hunt for Merino.

Barcelona do not yet know how much they can spend this summer - and therefore will need to wait to start negotiations for Merino.

Merino's contract with Real Sociedad expires next summer. According to reports, the midfielder has already decided not to extend.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino Zazon MikelBarcelonaArsenalReal SociedadAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona hand Man Utd, Arsenal boost in Onana battle
Girona chief sets price for Arsenal, Atletico Madrid target Dovbyk
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi calm amid Arsenal rumours