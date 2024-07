Barcelona hand Man Utd, Arsenal boost in Onana battle

Barcelona have gone cold on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca have decided to focus on other midfield targets.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United have made it clear to Everton that they are ready to offer €55m for the Belgium midfielder.

Arsenal are also interested in the youngster.

Barcelona, however, do not yet know how much they can spend this summer - but Onana's price tag is thought to be out of reach.